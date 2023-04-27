LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Audiences will have the chance to see dance choreography, musicians, and other performances at the College of Southern Nevada’s Spring Formal Dance Concert. It’s a curtain call and the community is invited.

For student Carla Gamino, it’s the senior capstone project. Gamino, who graduates in two weeks, plans to continue her dancing career as a teacher.

Dance students at CSN’s North Campus prepare for the Spring Formal Dance Concert. (KLAS)

Former student and current instructor, Danny Mendoza, said the program prepared him personally and professionally. “It taught me to go out and audition,” he said. “The most important part is technique, confidence, networking.”

He said the program teaches students to get out of their shells.

Robert Bonora, the chair of the fine arts department, said the advisory board works to ensure students are prepared to work in the industry. He said most students transfer into UNLV, and some even enter the job market and start auditions right after earning their CSN certificate.

The Spring Formal Dance Concert 202 is Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. at the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the north campus of CSN. General admission is $8 and tickets for students and seniors are $5. Click here for ticket information.