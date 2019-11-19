CSN celebrates International Education Week with series of events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CSN is celebrating International Education Week with a series of events, from lectures to exhibits. Events will be held at all three of the college’s campuses.

A week-long exhibit at the Cheyenne campus details the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. Educational materials donated by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan will be on display. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Guests are also invited to help fold 1,000 origami cranes, which Japanese legend says, grant a wish. The folded creations will be sent back to Japan with a wish for world peace.

The signature event, Global Ambassador Day, will be held on the Charleston campus on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Students set up booths that reflect their national identity and cultural heritage, teaching people about where they come from.

For more information, please visit CSN’s event page.