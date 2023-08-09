HENDERSON (KLAS) — To mark the opening of a new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training center in Henderson, the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and City of Henderson are hosting the grand opening late August.

The Debra March Center of Excellence grand opening will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Center of Excellence in Henderson.

City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, CSN President Federico Zaragosa, Henderson Council members, and other local dignitaries, will speak about the building and its future.

The Center of Excellence was designed to earn two Green Globes certifications through an energy-efficient system, water-efficient fixtures and landscaping, desert landscaping, and sustainable building materials and construction practices.

CSN will operate the facility to develop, train, and graduate workers for advanced manufacturing.

