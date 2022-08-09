LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Starting the Fall 2022 semester, the College of Southern Nevada will be offering even more opportunities for students with six new programs and the first official 100-member gospel choir program.

CSN will be adding six new programs in the fall, including two Bachelor’s of Applied Science, one Bachelor in Environmental Conservation, one Bachelor in Environmental Lab Sciences, two associates of arts in Computer Science and in Cloud Systems Administration, and two certificates of achievement, one in Advanced Manufacturing and one in Computer Science.

Classes for the new programs will accommodate flexible schedules to include mornings, afternoons, evenings, and online classes to be adaptable for working students and students with outside obligations.

“These new programs are offered in some of the most in-demand industries. We hear from employers regularly that they need us to produce more workforce professionals and we are stepping up to meet the demands of our economy and workforce needs,” said Dr. Federico Zaragoza, CSN President.

The two bachelor’s degree programs in applied science will have internship and field research opportunities for students who enroll. These programs will be joining an already established bachelor’s program, Environmental Managements which has a 100% employment rate among recent graduates.

“Industries need workforce-ready graduates at the entry-level, CSN’s programs do just this, creating workforce-ready graduates with the skills as a senior level technician who can hit the ground running with minimal post-college training,” said Dr. Douglas Sims, Dean of the School of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics at CSN.

Two of the new computer science programs are designed to transfer seamlessly to the University of Nevada Las Vegas through an articulation agreement so that students can complete their bachelor’s degree without losing credits after transferring.

The Cloud Systems Administration Associates degree will be partially funded by the National Science Foundation providing students with access to industry professionals for advice and internship opportunities in the cloud system industry.

Along with the six new programs being introduced in the fall, CSN will also be launching its first official CSN Gospel Choir. The choir is planned to be made up of 100 members and is said to perform at the college and at special events around the valley and the state.

“The gospel choir will be a game changer for the college and will be among many student social opportunities that make CSN a true community school,” said Ronnie Thomas, the CSN Gospel coordinator. “People who love to sing, who love gospel and have a huge energy and love of music will find a home here at CSN with our gospel choir.”

The Gospel Choir is also looking for sponsors for the program to support tuition and activity fees for students in the choir.

Auditions for the gospel choir begin this month at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom