LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two Las Vegas Metro Police Crime Scene Investigators were honored on July 27, for their work investigating the death of one of their officers.

Senior Crime Analysts Jeff Smith and Kristina Thomas were given the Good Ticket Award from the Las Vegas Metro Police Foundation.

The program is sponsored by Resorts World Las Vegas which donates staycations to the recipients including accommodations and dining experiences.

These two were honored for their professionalism, compassion, and resilience while working on the fallen officer case.

It was just 10 months ago that Metro Police lost a 23-year veteran of the force Officer Truong Thai.

The 49-year-old was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance call on October 13, 2022. These two CSIs were assigned the duty of researching, gathering, and analyzing crime data to be used in the criminal investigation.

“I actually had the hospital end and It’s one of the hardest things to do but it’s incredibly important,” explained Senior Crime Analyst Kristina Thomas.

When asked about this award she said, “It’s unexpected and I appreciate it greatly.”

Senior Crime Analyst Jeff Smith was also working on the case. “We really wanted to make sure we did a good job and made sure we were covering everything dotting all the I’s and crossing the T’s and making sure everything got done,” he said.

He was also very thankful for the award. “It’s a huge tragedy for the community and his family but I am very humbled to be honored for doing that.”

These two are part of LVMPD Crime Scene Investigators who often go unseen day to day. “We’re on the scenes for six or seven hours working in the hot sun. It is very different, and we are working scenes with the detectives and officers for our community,” explained Smith.

“It’s far different from television,” Thomas said. They are part of a division in policing that helps get answers and solve crimes here in the valley.

The man accused of killing Officer Thai is expected to go on trial in February.