‘CSI: Vegas’ premiere party hosted in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hit television series CSI starts a brand new chapter with its “CSI: Vegas” premiere on Channel 8.

On Wednesday night, a premiere party was hosted at Henderson restaurant Fly Pie.

Several people were in attendance for the premiere, including CSI television franchise creator, Anthony E. Zuiker.

For a complete look at the interview with Zuiker, click on the video player above.

8 News Now’s very own George Knapp will also be featured in a few episodes of the show. The first episode with Knapp will air on Oct. 20.