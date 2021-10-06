‘CSI: Vegas’ premiere party hosted in Henderson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hit television series CSI starts a brand new chapter with its “CSI: Vegas” premiere on Channel 8.

On Wednesday night, a premiere party was hosted at Henderson restaurant Fly Pie.

Several people were in attendance for the premiere, including CSI television franchise creator, Anthony E. Zuiker.

For a complete look at the interview with Zuiker, click on the video player above.

8 News Now’s very own George Knapp will also be featured in a few episodes of the show. The first episode with Knapp will air on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories