‘CSI: Vegas’ popular crime show premieres Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Wednesday the global hit “CSI” opens a brand-new chapter here in the valley.

“CSI: Vegas” premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Channel 8.

The new series features the return of some fan favorites, as well as the brilliant new team of investigators ready to do what they do best, follow the evidence.

William Petersen and Jorja Fox are reunited as they first starred together when the series started on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Even, our own George Knapp of Mystery Wire makes a couple of cameos in the show starting Oct. 20 as a newscaster.