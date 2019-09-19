Cruz Azul claims first ever Leagues Cup title

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an intense showdown, Cruz Azul outlasted the Tigres for the Leagues Cup Title. Cruz Azul took the cup by a score of 2-1.

A scoreless game for the entirety of the first-half, for what the game lacked in scoring from the get-go, it made up for in intensity. Players came together for a short scuffle midway through the first half.

Aside from the fight, several Cruz Azul chances highlighted the first 45 minutes, with several shots hitting the posts, or just missing.

The first breakthrough came via penalty in the 71st minute. Yoshimar Yotun buried the PK for Cruz Azul following a hard tackle in the box.

Three minutes later, Jonathan Rodriguez received a through pass and scored to up the lead to 2-0. Cruz Azul nearly poured on a third goal soon after and looked to be in total control.

The Tigres bounced back though. They found the back of the net in the 90th minute from the leg of Guido Pizarro. But that was the last of the scoring.

With just seconds before the final whistle, Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman received a red card for elbowing a Cruz Azul player.

There were plenty of fireworks on the field, but one of the most talked about moments happened in the sky above Sam Boyd Stadium. Prior to the match, The U.S. Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team delivered the game ball by skydiving. But the lights above the sky had people across the valley buzzing above a visit from the third kind.

Back on the field — the win marked the first Leagues Cup title for Cruz Azul.