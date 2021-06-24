Crowds share excitement for long anticipated opening of Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Resorts World Las Vegas celebrated its long anticipated grand opening Thursday night, 8 News Now spoke with some who attended the historic event.

“From what I see, everything looks great,” Las Vegas local Trevor Darling said.

The excitement was palpable as crowds filed into the 117,000-square-foot casino.

“Watching it be built and open. Finally, now that it’s open,” Las Vegan and event attendee Chris Armeli said.

Many from right here in the valley were happy to make their way down to the Strip for the first from-the-ground casino Las Vegas Boulevard has seen in over a decade.

“It’s just amazing,” Darling added, “and the time it’s happening is just awesome.”

They said they didn’t want to miss this classic Vegas moment they know we’ll all remember forever.

“I’ve been here for a lot of them,” Las Vegan Latrice Kemp said. “I watched them implode the Stardust, as a matter of fact.”

“This is the Strip, so it’s really cool,” Armeli concluded. “It’s kind of a part of history ever since the Riviera was gone.”

Lines started forming after 9:00 p.m., and the first 2,000 people to arrive were treated to a party outside with a DJ.