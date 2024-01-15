LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, January 15th, 2024, the Las Vegas community honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 42nd annual MLK Jr. Day Parade.

Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Las Vegas for the festivities Monday. This year’s theme was “Living the Dream, Together We Make the Dream Work.”

The parade had a number of unique floats, performance groups, and community leaders joining in on the fun.

Delores Rogers Philips, a descendent of Bayard Rustin, came out early to get a front-row seat. She said the event is a great way to pay tribute to the community’s history and reflect on how we got here.

“I’m a proud descendent of Bayard Rustin who also worked with Martin Luther King,” Phillips explained. “I’m his great niece and he helped him with non-violence and the march of 1963 and because of that struggle they went through, the Big 6 signed the 1963 Civil Rights Act.”

Shi Sherow is proud to celebrate this holiday every year as it celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and accomplishments.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade 2024 (KLAS)

“The reason I feel we should be out here is just to make sure that his legacy lives on, just make sure that we’re still continuing to represent nonviolence, unity, and peace, all of that and just love for humanity,” Sherow said.

Latoya Johnson came out to support the community and all the hard work they put into this big celebration.

“I use to perform in the parade when I was in high school so it actually means a lot to me being a native here. ‘Divas of tomorrow!’ that’s who I come to represent,” Johnson added. “Cheer on, but it’s just good for the community because it’s a safe place for us to participate in a great event.”

In the end, Latonya Pope said it’s a good way for the next generation to remember our past and work towards a better future.

“It’s an acknowledgment, be happy and let’s all celebrate!” Pope said.

The parade is part of King Week in Las Vegas with more events like a technology summit and a scholarship banquet.