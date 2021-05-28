Crowds expected in Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, second most popular destination, AAA Nevada says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Memorial Day weekend and 37 million people are expected to travel for the three-day holiday weekend.

According to AAA Travel, 34 million will hit the roads and more than 2 million will travel by plane for the unofficial start of summer.

Sixty percent more Americans are expected to fly, compared to this time last year when the U.S. was shut down due to the pandemic

Thousands of people are expected to visit Las Vegas. It is one of the most popular spots to visit as pandemic restrictions ease.

Crowds have been steadily returning to the Las Vegas Strip in recent weeks.

“When it comes to Memorial Day, Las Vegas ranks second-most popular, right behind Orlando and right behind that at three is Honolulu, Hawaii. It’s going to be a strong weekend for Las Vegas. We’re expecting a lot of people to come and enjoy what Las Vegas has to offer,” said Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada.

He says it’s important to research your destination before you travel to catch up on any changes to services or local COVID rules.

Memorial Day, Monday, is also the last day of most restrictions across Clark County.