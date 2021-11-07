CrossRoads, volunteers bring supplies to homeless into the tunnel system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– CrossRoads of Southern NV ventured Sunday morning under the city of Las Vegas to bring supplies and counseling to the many homeless living in the miles of flood tunnels.

CrossRoads CEO and volunteers went into the tunnel system, armed with backpacks full of granola bars, water bottles, clean clothes, and canned foods. They met with dozens of people who are living in the tunnels full time, many of them have been there for years.

“We were able to sit and talk and have good conversations with these people,” said Dave Marlon. “It’s important to remember they are still people and may be suffering from a mental illness. We want to help them. And we can help them with effective treatment.”

None of the people Marlon and his team met agreed to go, but they told them to call him if they seek treatment or want to take a bed at CrossRoads.

“To me, we’re a tight enough community, 59 hundred people is not a giant amount, if we worked together as a community we can end homelessness,” Marlon added.

The group’s first visit was the weekend of July 24th.