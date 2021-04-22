CrossRoads offers free vaccinations to all residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment center is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all its residents.

CrossRoads of Southern Nevada announced today it has already completed full vaccinations for more than 30 residents. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are in use at CrossRoads.

The vaccines are being provided free of charge by the City of Las Vegas.

“We all have to do our part to end this pandemic,” said Dave Marlon, CEO of CrossRoads, “and that includes helping to get those who can’t help themselves vaccinated. The more people we can vaccinate at CrossRoads, the less burden it puts on other health care sites, and we are able to more effectively help residents get back on their feet and plan for a life without substance abuse.”

CrossRoads offers in-patient detox programs, treating “Nevada’s most underserved population” — the homeless and people with substance abuse disorders, according to a CrossRoads news release. The facility is at 2121 W. Charleston Blvd., just west of University Medical Center.