LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is looking for crossing guards for the upcoming school year in August.

Hundreds of school crossing guards are needed at intersections all throughout Clark County and neighboring cities. Job seekers interested in fulfilling this position are encouraged to email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com

The Crossing Guard Company, a division of All City Management Services, contracts with the County and other local jurisdictions to provide crossing guard services. The company will follow up with job seekers to provide details and schedule candidates at hiring events at local parks throughout the area, where they will conduct interviews and hire candidates.

The hiring events are being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the last week of July at the following locations:

Monday, July 25 – Aloha Shores behind the Rainbow Library in the northwest valley, 7550 W Sauer Drive, Las Vegas, 89128

Tuesday, July 26 – Heritage Park, 350 S Racetrack Rd Henderson, 89015

Wednesday, July 27 – Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Thursday, July 28 – Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas, 89101

Crossing guards usually work close to where they live. The job pays $15 an hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas.