Crossing guards needed for start of school reopenings March 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County needs to hire around 675 crossing guards prior to schools reopening on March 1.

CCSD will reopen schools on a hybrid model for pre-K through third graders in a few weeks and crossing guards are needed to serve at 430 intersections.

“Crossing guards play a critical role in public safety as we reopen our schools,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “We need the community to step up now more than ever and sign up to become crossing guards.”

School hours vary around the valley, but crossing guards work about an hour in the morning from around 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and again in the afternoon around 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants must be 18, pass agility and balance assessment and complete a criminal background check.

If you are interested in part-time work, please call All City Management Services at (702) 675-3135 or visit https://acmssafety.com/crossing-guards/. Crossing guards are paid $15 per hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Guards are also being sought to serve in Henderson.