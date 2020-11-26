Cross traffic had green light for 6 seconds before deadly crash Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Monday night collision that killed a 50-year-old went through a red light, according to traffic cameras and witness statement.

Jeremy Johnson, 36, faces a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death in the crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard at about 11 p.m.

An arrest report indicates that one car with a green turn light made the turn before the second vehicle was hit by a 2020 Honda Accord driven by Johnson. The turn light was green for six seconds before the collision.

Joseph Strong died in the crash, which was so forceful that the Honda overturned Strong’s blue 2007 Toyota Tacoma, which came to rest on its side. Rescuers worked to help Strong, but he showed no signs of life, according to the arrest report.

Bystanders helped Johnson get out of the Honda, which caught fire, and he was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. Charges could be modified pending results of lab analysis of the blood sample.

Before the collision, Strong was making a left from eastbound Charleston to northbound Fort Apache Road. Johnson was headed west on Charleston.

One witness was a driver who saw the crash in her rearview mirror after she made the turn ahead of Strong.

Another driver was uninjured when the Toyota Tacoma hit her Volkswagen after the initial collision.