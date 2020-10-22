The Cromwell to reopen October 29 as first adults-only resort on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced plans Thursday to resume operations at The Cromwell next week. The hotel and casino will reopen as the first adults-only resort on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, October 29.

Guests of all ages will be welcome at GIADA, the property’s award winning restaurant, but the hotel and casino will be open seven days a week for guests 21 and over.

As previously announced, self-parking will still be free for Nevada residents, hotel guests and Caesars Rewards members rated Platinum and above. The valet will remain closed at this time.

The following amenities will open at The Cromwell:

Restaurants:

GIADA – will be open to guests of all ages

eatwell – will be open for fast-casual service, as well as mobile ordering

Bars and Lounges:

Bound Cocktail Lounge

Interlude Casino Lounge

Drai’s Lounge – located at Drai’s After Hours

Gaming:

William Hill Sports Book

Player-friendly gaming offerings like: Single “0” Roulette EZ Baccarat 3-2 Shoe and Double-Deck Blackjack 100X Odds on Craps

The Abbey, the high-limit slot area

Fitness Center:

Fitness Center

Retail:

Curios

For more information about The Cromwell’s reopening, CLICK HERE.