Critics speak out after passage of Senate Bill 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers passed a controversial bill during the second special session. Senate Bill 4 provides liability to most businesses and offers safety protections for hospitality workers.

But critics say it does not do enough.

“I feel that it wasn’t fair,” said Yarleny Roa-Dugan, a registered nurse at a Las Vegas Hospital.

Roa-Dugan worries how the bill may impact medical facilities around the State.

“If affects not only the workers, but the families and the patients,” she explained, “and safety is the main issue.

The legislation offers legal immunity to most businesses, nonprofits and government agencies but excludes medical facilities from liability protections.

The Nevada Hospital Association calls it a disappointing outcome, and “members are being provided the final version of the bill as passed so that they can evaluate the implications.” The following is the full statement:

The Nevada Hospital Association and its 66 members are disappointed in the outcome of SB4 as a result of specifically being excluded from business liability premises protections that most businesses in Nevada have been provided. Members are being provided the final version of the bill, as passed, so that they can evaluate the implications as they relate to their business practices. Once the membership has completed their analyses, we will be able to provide additional information to Nevadans on the impact of this bill to health care facilities. Amy E. Shogren, Nevada Hospital Association

“Our concerns as the chamber is that there’s some complications in there that could affect capacity if we have a spike,” said Tom Burns, Vegas Chamber chairman.

The bill also includes enhanced cleaning protocols for casinos and safety protections for hospitality workers. It’s a big win for the Culinary Union, but many groups wanted those provisions extended to all.

The Nevada Workers Coalition says “this is blatantly unfair and especially disrespectful to those other workers left out of this bill.”

But not all is lost.

“Workers still have workers compensation, and so if you get sick at work, this does not preclude that protection,” Burns explained.

Teacher unions are also rallying for protections. Lawmakers amended SB4 to not allow school districts legal immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits.

Despite the change, the Clark County Education Association says SB4 did not address a big concern. The union issued the following statement:

CCEA wanted legislation that addressed safety in schools for staff and students. SB4 did not address that. Our number one priority is to have a safety, testing, and contact tracing program in place before these schools can open. Such a program has been developed and the Governor has to release CARES dollars to fund the program for all 17 school district. CCEA cannot support any schools opening without this program in place for the safety and protection of 320,000 students and 40,000 employees.” Clark County Education Association

For statements from the Nevada Workers Coalition and the Culinary Union, click here.