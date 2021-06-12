Critically injured teen flown to Las Vegas after watercraft crash at Lake Havasu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California teen was seriously injured in a Saturday collision involving a boat and a personal watercraft at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old male from Rialto, Calif., was transported by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and then flown to Las Vegas in extremely critical condition, officials said.

“Speed and operation behavior of the personal watercraft appear to be contributing factors,” according to a Facebook post by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was ejected from the personal watercraft in the collision, and was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, officials said. He was loaded onto a boat and taken to shore at Lake Havasu State Park, where paramedics from the Desert Hills Fire Department and River Medical tended to his injuries.

A 49-year-old man from Kingman was driving the 28-foot boat, and immediately called 911 and initiated lifesaving measures along with another person who came to help.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.

Initial investigations indicate that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The collision occurred in the North Basin of Lake Havasu.

Lake Havasu is about 150 miles south of Las Vegas.