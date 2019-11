CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — One person has been airlifted to UMC after a crash on State Route 160 near mile marker 18. Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crash.

They say the crash was between two vehicles in the northbound lane. The road has been closed in both directions, so expect major delays in the area. There’s no word on when the road could back up.

NHP has also not said if anyone else was hurt in the crash.