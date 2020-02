LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were transported to Sunrise Trauma after a critical injury crash on Boulder Highway near Russell in the southeast Valley. One was listed in minor condition, and the other critical.

A motorcycle collided with a dark blue sedan around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The car in turn hit a pedestrian.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway after Russell are closed. Avoid the area.

