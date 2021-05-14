Criss Angel’s ‘Mindfreak’ spectacular returning to Planet Hollywood on July 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak” show is returning July 7 to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Mindfreak features Angel’s ground-breaking illusions and revolutionary magic, including his signature levitation voted “The Greatest Illusion of All Time” by the most prestigious magic organization in the world, the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.

“After a long hiatus, I’m ecstatic to be back on stage in the Criss Angel Theater to give audiences a visual feast, overwhelming their senses, and provide guests with the ultimate escape on the Las Vegas Strip again,” Criss Angel said. “We’re ready to welcome back my loyal fans who made Mindfreak one of the most popular shows in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”