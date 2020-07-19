Criss Angel donates large-scale model train set to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strip headliner Criss Angel continues to work his magic for kids who are fighting cancer. The world-renowned magician teamed up with the Woodland Scenics Company to create a custom-built railroad model.

It was installed in the patient waiting room at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Saturday.

The elaborate train display is inspired by a similar design built for Angel’s son, Johnny Crisstopher, who is also a patient there.

“I thought it’d be great to give kids an opportunity to escape reality and escape into this illusionary world that they can control and to give them something to look forward to,” Angel said. “To come here at Cure 4 the Kids when they have to get their chemo, their blood transfusion, their spinal taps, but give them something positive.”

Criss Angel is a proud supporter of the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, as his young son has spent many hours in the clinic. His son continues to receive treatment for his form of leukemia.