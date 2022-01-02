Crisp temperatures in Las Vegas continue with overnight low of 28 degrees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It was a cold start to 2022, with Sunday morning temperatures in the upper 20s.

On this date in 2019, the valley hit 28 degrees the last time, which was the coldest in 3 years, according to the National Weather Service.

The average low temperature for Jan. 2 is 39 degrees, but it isn’t uncommon for overnight lows to drop near the freezing mark, Sally Jaramillo, 8 News Now meteorologist, said.

The high on Sunday is forecast to rise to about 48 degrees and Sunday lows are expected to be around 31 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly improve through the workweek and eventually rise to above average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

