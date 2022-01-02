Crisp temperatures in Las Vegas continue with overnight low of 28 degrees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It was a cold start to 2022, with Sunday morning temperatures in the upper 20s.

On this date in 2019, the valley hit 28 degrees the last time, which was the coldest in 3 years, according to the National Weather Service.

#LasVegas had a low of 28 degrees this morning! It is the coldest we've been in 3 years! It was on this date in 2019 when we hit 28 the last time. #nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 2, 2022

The average low temperature for Jan. 2 is 39 degrees, but it isn’t uncommon for overnight lows to drop near the freezing mark, Sally Jaramillo, 8 News Now meteorologist, said.

Credit: Ron on Galleria

The high on Sunday is forecast to rise to about 48 degrees and Sunday lows are expected to be around 31 degrees.

Doesn't it feel awfully chilly out there this morning? That's because it is! Remember to bundle up if you're heading out early this morning. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ddlfRn0AB1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 2, 2022

Temperatures will slowly improve through the workweek and eventually rise to above average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.