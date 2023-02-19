LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fighting crime is not a one-man job, it takes recourses from all over to keep the street safe in Nevada. Crime Stoppers is an organization that helps stop crime with the community’s help.

Richard Galvin the vice chair for Crime Stoppers of Nevada said that every bit of information coming from the public helps.

“It is a citizen, media, and law enforcement cooperative program intended to include the public in fighting crime,” Galvin said.”It’s a great way for people to feel secure in getting valuable information to law enforcement.”

Crime Stoppers originated in the 1970s and turned into a national platform with various counties within states having their own Crime Stoppers chapter.

The 2022 numbers from Crime Stoppers of Nevada are proof that the organization is helping combat crime. Last year there were several arrests made from tips coming into Crime Stoppers ranging from homicide suspects, to wanted persons, to narcotics.

In total there were 72 arrests with 12 guns recovered and more than $4,000 paid out in rewards.

“Without the help of the community, we wouldn’t be able to identify them, locate them and they would continue to be repeat offenders,” Cali Gleason-Burns, treasurer for Crime Stoppers Nevada said.

Though the money is out there as a reward, Crime Stoppers said most people are not looking for a payout.

“We absolutely want to pay them out, we are happy to do that,” Galvin said.

Crime Stoppers is made up of local professionals and various professions including media.

You are eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest. You do not have to wait for that person to be convicted.

If you have any information on crime in your neighborhood, the number for Crime Stopper is (702)-385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.