Crime down 27% as Las Vegas deals with COVID-19 changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crime is down as Las Vegas self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said on Wednesday that crime is down 27% overall. More details:

Violent crime is down 20%

Property crime is down 28%

Domestic violence is down 37%

One area where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has seen a spike: A 35% increase of people calling to report firearms in “crime hot spots.”

Safenest has warned of the potential for domestic violence problems. In this time of social distancing, escalated unemployment, working from home, and closed schools, living conditions could eventually result in problems.

And Metro is dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak among its own force. Two officers have tested positive, and 39 officers have been tested, McMahill said. Metro is awaiting test results on 22 employees, and 84 are currently quarantined at home because of possible exposure.