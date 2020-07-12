Crews battle large brush fire near Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department, along with crews from Henderson Fire and BLM, now have the brush fire near Sunset Park under control. Officials say the fire was about 10 acres near Pecos & Warm Springs.

Officials say the brush fire burned salt cedar trees in addition to the brush. It was driven east due to strong, gusty winds.

Crews flanked both sides of the fire and were able to knock it down before it got near any homes in the area.

In total, 75 firefighters responded. Crews are still on scene cleaning hot spots in the bases of some trees in the area.

Officials say there have been no injuries reported.

Officials have no yet determined the cause of the fire.