LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out in a two-story building on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

It took place in the 1100 block of Sierra Vista Drive near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway shortly before 7 p.m.

Fire near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

Fire near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

Fire near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

Fire near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 28, 2023. (KLAS)



Fire near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road on Sept. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

CCFD said it received multiple calls about a fire in a building Thursday night. Initial reports stated that the fire started at an abandoned building with reports of people inside.

Once crews arrived they started to fight the fire from the ground level for an offensive attack.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries from a fall, CCFD stated.

Fire crews later declared it a second-alarm fire due to the size of the building and the amount of flames.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the roof of the building collapsed, according to CCFD.

As of 8:30 crews continued to work on putting the fire out.

8 News Now has a crew at the scene of the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building in the area. Fire crews could be seen in the area working on containing the flames.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.