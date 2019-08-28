Crews set to break ground on Bleutech Park in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bleutech Park Properties, Inc is calling it the “first digital infrastructure city of its kind in the world,” and it’s coming to Las Vegas. Crews are scheduled to break ground toward the end of 2019 on Bleutech Park Las Vegas.

The company promises the $7.5 billion, six-year project will be made up of net-zero buildings within their own mini-city, featuring automated multi-functional designs. It will also run on renewable energy and feature autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics and “self-healing concrete structures.”

The “mini-city” will consist of housing, offices, retail space, hotels and entertainment areas.

According to the company’s website, they estimate more than 25,000 jobs will be created and will center around new technology. The construction project is also expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the Las Vegas Valley.

The company is expected to hold a press conference at 4 pm Wednesday to share more information about the project.