22 people displaced following apartment complex fire near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 22 people displaced Sunday afternoon after flames erupted leaving several units a complete loss.

“I just heard a lot of commotion outside and I looked out the window and it was just a lot of smoke,” said D’arra Parker, Solaire West Resident.

Residents like Parker who have lived at Solaire West apartment complex for several years, know all too well that Sunday’s incident wasn’t a first, but that doesn’t make the situation any less scary.

8 News Now has reported on several fires erupting at this same apartment complex over the years.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation, but to give a little back story. Solaire West apartment complex has caught fire a couple times in 2017 and before that, again in 2013, 2012 and 2007.

“I went outside to see what was happening and there were flames from the top to the bottom, so I grabbed my nephew and said, ‘we have to go!’ “

The fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon and Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were on scene, as it took 55 personnel to assist with the damage.

FIRE #HAPPENING #NOW🔥 at Solaire West Apartment Complex on Maryland and E. Karen Ave. The damage is extensive! More details at 5/6pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/Np9wq9tmwN — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 6, 2021

Residents were told to evacuate immediately.

“I just got my kids and I got out of there,” said Parker.

“It’s crazy, people have kids and people have to be careful,” said Julian Llulla, a Solaire West Resident. “I was just here about 30 to 40 mins ago and then I went into my house to play some Fortnite, and then I came out and I can’t even get through.”

Currently the Red Cross is assisting 22 people who have been displaced. No pets were involved, and they are assisting with food, clothes and of course shelter.