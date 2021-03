LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was hurt following a limo fire Saturday morning. It happened on I-15 southbound, near Sahara Avenue at around 9:45 a.m.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka, the passengers of the limo where either newlyweds, or they were on their way to get married.

The passengers were safely removed from the limo, and were given another to ride in.

The limo that caught on fire was later removed from the roadway after the fire was put out.