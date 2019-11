SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KLAS) — On Thursday night, the Clark County Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire in the town of Searchlight. The call came in for the fire at 201 Griffen Pk just before 8 pm.

Crews got to the scene over half an hour later, and found a fully involved building. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:30 pm.

Officials say communication is limited in the area of the fire. They will make updates as more information becomes available.