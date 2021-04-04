Crews respond to fire in Walmart near Charleston, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were no major injuries after a fire at the Walmart Supercenter near Charleston and Decatur. It happened Sunday night just before 8 p.m.

Dispatchers originally received the call of a fire in the paper towel aisle. Crews responded, but according to Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, most of the fire was under control by sprinklers in the building. Crews knocked down the remaining flames.

The store was evacuated. The only injury reported was a minor injury to a shopper while they were exiting the store.

Officials say the fire was confined to the paper towel area.

Investigators are on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.