LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters have responded to the scene of a vacant house that is burning near Pecos Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard.

A 10:20 a.m. call involving the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported a large column of smoke.

F3H TOC: 10:20 AM. 1015 June Ave (Pecos/E Charleston) @LasVegasFD assisting @ClarkCountyFD at vacant house fire, 3 additional engines requested, defensive operations, large column of smoke from fire, this is in @ClarkCountyNV #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/STNKiJZypd — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 1, 2020

The fire is on June Street in the east valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.