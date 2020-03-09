Crews knock down palm tree fire in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says they knocked down a fire that started in several palm trees in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning. Crews responded just after 8 a.m. to the area of Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevards.

Once they arrived, they found six to 10 palm trees heavily engulfed in fire. They knocked down the bulk of the fire and saw that it had partially extended to a one-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported. People were evacuated from the apartment, but there was only minor damage to the outside of the building.

The fire started somewhere in the palm trees, but the cause is still under investigation.

Officials say several power lines were affected around the building, and NV Energy is working on repair the lines.

At least two adults and one dog will be displaced.