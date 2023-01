LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley.

According to LVFR, the fire started at a structure near 2975 East Sahara Avenue and has since become a three-alarm fire.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Sahara Avenue has been closed in both directions, from Mcleod Street to Eastern Avenue.

