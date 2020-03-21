UPDATE: Crews put out 2nd alarm structure fire in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were able to put out a 2nd alarm fire that started in a boarded up motel in downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning.
Officials say the fire started around 9 a.m. at a vacant two-story building located at 320 South First Street. It is near Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Squatters were seen leaving the building, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Two people with minor injuries from cut glass were treated and released on scene.
At one point, the building was full of heavy smoke, but crews were able to attack and eventually control it.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.