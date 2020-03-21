UPDATE: Crews put out 2nd alarm structure fire in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were able to put out a 2nd alarm fire that started in a boarded up motel in downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 9 a.m. at a vacant two-story building located at 320 South First Street. It is near Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Squatters were seen leaving the building, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Two people with minor injuries from cut glass were treated and released on scene.

10AM UPDATE: TOC: 9AM 320 S First St 2-Alarm fire. 2-sto vacant/boarded up motel fire is OUT, cause of fire U/I, 2minor injs treated/released on scene for cut glass, squatters in bldg, they said everyone is out, crews picking up & returning to stations. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Ej79OtFyiY — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2020

At one point, the building was full of heavy smoke, but crews were able to attack and eventually control it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.