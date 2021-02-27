Crews rescue injured climber following 30-foot fall in Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is recovering in the hospital, following a rescue from Red Rock Canyon Saturday morning.

Members of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search & Rescue, responded near the White Rock Trail Head for the report of an injured climber.

The climber fell approximately 30 feet at Angel Face Wall.

Crew members treated the climber at the scene for a “serious fractured ankle” and then flew the victim via helicopter to a waiting ambulance below the trail.

The incident was about two miles off the main road.

The climber was taken to UMC Trauma.