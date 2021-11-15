Crews repairing water main on Tropicana near Burnham; drivers should avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water main repairs will cause traffic disruptions on E. Tropicana Avenue “at least through today’s evening commute,” according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Eastbound travel on Tropicana will be down to one lane between Burnham Avenue and Jeffreys Street as repairs continue on an 8-inch water main.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, which is just west of the intersection of Tropicana and Eastern Avenue.

Drivers are advised to use Harmon, Reno or Hacienda avenues for eastbound travel.

