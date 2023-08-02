LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Recent rainfall in Nevada proved to be helpful for fire crews battling the York Fire near the border of California and Nevada.

As of Wednesday night, the York Fire had burned 82,437 acres with 30% containment, 8,288 of the acres are in Clark County, Nevada, and the rest have burned in the Mojave National Preserve.

Flames at the York Fire, July 29, 2023 (Credit: InciWeb)

The fire has started to recede from Nevada, but changing weather conditions are being monitored, according to Clark County.

The fire first started around 12 p.m. on July 28, in the New York Mountains near Nipton after resources from the Mojave National Preserve noticed smoke.

NV Energy crews monitor the York Fire (Credit: NV Energy)

NV Energy crews have also been monitoring the York Fire since it first began over the weekend

Crews were able to identify more than 60 transmission and distribution poles that could potentially be impacted by the spread of fire.

As a result, crews were able to mitigate risk around NV Energy’s infrastructure by removing dry grass and brush and wrapping poles with fire-resistant mesh on NV Energy infrastructure in the area.