Crews put out small fire inside Planet Hollywood hotel bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside a hotel bathroom at Planet Hollywood Saturday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Around 6:15 a.m., crews received a report of a fire in a bathroom stall at the Las Vegas Strip property.

Firefighters who arrived on scene saw nothing showing from the street, but identified light smoke inside the building, CCFD stated in a news release.

Crews were able to extinguish the small fire, and did not find any victims.

A cause has not been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

