LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue helped put out a small electrical fire Monday morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.

Crews received a call about the incident just before 7:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 129 Fremont Street and found the fire was near the sportsbook. Crews, with the help of casino staff, were able to clear the smoke from the building.

No evacuations were ordered or needed, according to the agency.

F3S TOC: 7:13 AM 129 Fremont St Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, small electrical fire near sportsbook – OUT, no extension, no evacuation needed, small amount of smoke being evacuated by crews & staff, 1 employee being checked for minor smoke inhalation. #PIO1NEWS #1135121 Ward-3 pic.twitter.com/xDNAviHzBG — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 12, 2021

One employee was checked for minor smoke inhalation.