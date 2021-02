LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews responded to a fire Friday evening near the area of Durango Drive and Spring Mountain Boulevard. The fire appeared to be at a construction site for a subdivision in the 8000 block of Whistling Sands Avenue.

A viewer sent the following video to 8 News Now:

Courtesy: Daniela Hernandez

8 News Now has reached out to the Clark County Fire Department for more information about the fire.

This is a developing story.