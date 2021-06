LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was hurt after a fire broke out on Resorts World property.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, it appears the fire was in a storage area that housed building materials and other mechanical equipment.

Officials say it did not spread to any other structures.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

A total of 38 CCFD personnel responded.

This is a developing story.