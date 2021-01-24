2 taken to hospital after crash near Spring Mountain, Decatur; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a crash near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a white sedan and a blue pickup truck. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, and one of the drivers is in critical condition.

Due to the severity of one of the driver’s injuries, the LVMPD Fatal Detail is taking over the investigation.

The intersection at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard is closed in all directions. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.