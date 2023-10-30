LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Formula 1 drivers prepare to race across the world-famous Las Vegas Strip in less than three weeks, construction crews rush to finish road work, causing traffic jams and frustration.

“For us like the employees, it’s a pain in the neck because every day is a hustle for us to get to work and to get home in the afternoon,” Eliso Flores said on Sunday.

Flores works at the Venetian and says he still doesn’t have a plan yet on how he’ll get to work during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

“I’m taking the city bus three times a week, so I don’t have to deal with this mess,” Flores said.

Crews built a temporary vehicular bridge between Flamingo Road and Koval Lane intended to ease the traffic congestion. There’s also a similar bridge on Audrie Street that goes over Harmon Avenue.

Libby Martin, who is visiting Las Vegas from southern Australia, enjoys seeing the F1 race structures and can’t wait to see the spectacle of the race.

“We had it in south Australia for many years, and it was a lot of congestion and sorts of things,” Martin said. “It was a nightmare, but the finance that went into our state was very beneficial.”

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security raised the security rating from a 3 to 2 for the sprawling 3.8-mile race, making available federal resources, such as bomb-sniffing dogs and field intelligence teams.

“We certainly don’t want to see anything go wrong with this event. Everybody is excited about it, and they’re expecting half a million people with tickets and spectators,” said Dina Titus, Congressperson for Nevada’s first congressional district.

There will be several other road projects in preparation for the race, including the installation of track lighting and the erection of track barriers.

Several pedestrian bridges will also be closed from midnight to 9:00 a.m. from Oct. 30 until Nov. 3, including:

The pedestrian bridge between Caesars Palace and The Cromwell crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between The Cosmopolitan and Harmon Retail Corner crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between Palazzo and Wynn Las Vegas crossing over Sands Avenue.

Terry Miller, the project manager of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, previously told Clark County Commissioners that the F1 structures will start coming down the day after the race.