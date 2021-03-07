Crews knock down fire inside Waldorf Astoria hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported in a fire inside a room at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel Sunday morning.
Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at the Las Vegas Strip property around 5 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found a hallway on the fourth floor filled with smoke. A roll of insulation was burning inside room 404, which was being renovated, CCFD said.
The fire was confined to the insulation and did not extend to the structure. The material did not generate enough heat to activate the sprinkler system, however, crews say it did produce enough smoke to travel through the floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the department.