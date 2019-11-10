Crews installing new medians on Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A project meant to make Blue Diamond safer is underway. Crews are installing new medians near the intersections of both Rainbow and Jones.

Crews began installing the medians at 7:30 Saturday night. The installation is part of an effort to make this road safer after some deadly crashes over the years.

Chris Gatling drives the busy street often between Las Vegas and Pahrump. He’s a fan of the construction..

“It does make sense because there is so much traffic,” said Gatling.

He’ll now start passing s-curb medians at the intersections of Lindell and Torrey Pines Drive.

The medians come after deadly crashes at both intersections. Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman driving recklessly on Blue Diamond hit a semi-truck turning left from Torrey Pines in May. Another driver slammed into a car turning left onto Blue Diamond from Lindell in December.

These curbs will prevent similar situations in the future, but some don’t like how this changes their commute.

“I’ve run into that many times where I’ve had to go a mile, 3/4 of a mile out of my way just to make a u-turn to come back,” said driver David Emon. “Yes, absolutely that is a hassle.”

If you’re driving through either work zone, be cautious. All work should be done by 5:30 Sunday morning.