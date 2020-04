LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire inside an east valley apartment Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received the call about a mattress that caught fire just before 7:30 a.m. at an apartment near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

Officials say the fire was confined to a bedroom and one victim had to be transported to UMC after suffering serious burns.

F3M TOC: 7:22AM 2300 Olive St. mattress fire in one apt – OUT, confined to bedroom, 1 victim to UMC Burn Unit with serious burns, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS E4,8,14: T8, R4,8, B1, 6i2,10,11. Incident #0143339 W3 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 22, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.