Crews continue to battle Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mahogany Fire is affecting more than 3,000 acres, with crews actively fighting it. According to the US Forest Service, the blaze is currently 0% contained.

A helicopter is part of the firefighting effort, taking a thousand gallons of water to the fire just north of Angel Peak.

Yesterday, they reported the fire was more than 5,000 acres. Today, it is 3,040.

So, why the difference?

They say yesterday’s brutal winds made it difficult to assess the situation. Today’s calmer weather led to more accurate mapping and better conditions to fight the fire. It is not growing as rapidly as it did yesterday.

The US Forest Service tells us the fire started in the Mahogany campground area. Investigators are working to figure out how it started.

“They look for certain clues about where the fire burned so they can kind of backtrack and see where the path is coming from,” said Ray Johnson, Forest Service fire prevention officer, “And then, they’ll look for a little bit of confusion in their clues and narrow it down.”

Johnson says air crews will continue to work until it gets dark.

At last check, Kyle Canyon Road was blocked off.

Kyle Canyon Road blocked off.



Update from US Forest Service:



No containment to report. Fire still slowly growing.

Cause is under investigation.

Location of fire: North of Angel Peak.

Fire started near Mahogany Grove Campground.@8NewsNow #MahoganyFire #MountCharleston pic.twitter.com/7g42jJrLEU — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) June 29, 2020

The Mahogany isn’t the only fire they’re fighting in the area. There’s a 20-acre fire near Wallace Canyon, west of Mount Charleston. They believe it was caused by lightning.